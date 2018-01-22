China defends role in trade after US criticism - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

China defends role in trade after US criticism

BEIJING (AP) - China's foreign ministry has defended its role in global trade after the U.S. government said it was a mistake to support Beijing's World Trade Organization membership on terms that failed to open its economy.

A ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said Monday that China is "strictly complying with WTO rules" and is "making great contributions" to the global trading system.

Beijing faces mounting complaints from Washington and Europe that China has benefited from global trade while hampering access to its own markets.

In a report to Congress, the U.S. Trade Representative said the United States made a mistake in supporting China's WTO membership "on terms that have proven to be ineffective in securing China's embrace of an open, market-oriented trade regime."

