Veep returning to HBO in 2019

Amazon Studios became a bit of a bloodbath when the streaming service gave the axe to three original series

Amazon Studios became a bit of a bloodbath when the streaming service gave the axe to three original series

Legendary actor Morgan Freeman took home the Life Achievement Award during Sunday's 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, accepting the heavy statuette from his longtime friend Rita Moreno.

Legendary actor Morgan Freeman took home the Life Achievement Award during Sunday's 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, accepting the heavy statuette from his longtime friend Rita Moreno.

Following Julia Louis-Dreyfus' completion of treatment for breast cancer, it looks like team for her hit HBO series Veep are looking forward to getting back to work.

Following Julia Louis-Dreyfus' completion of treatment for breast cancer, it looks like team for her hit HBO series Veep are looking forward to getting back to work.

When AMC's Breaking Bad was being developed, it had all the cards stacked against it

When AMC's Breaking Bad was being developed, it had all the cards stacked against it



By Amanda Bell,

Following Julia Louis-Dreyfus' completion of treatment for breast cancer, it looks like team for her hit HBO series Veep are looking forward to getting back to work.

Co-star Matt Walsh has spoken up about the status of the show's forthcoming seventh season, telling Entertainment Weekly that the anticipate's the show will return to the pay cable network sometime next year.

"Veep is on hiatus, we'll start filming in August and it will air in 2019. We've known for about a month. We've seen [Julia], she's done some table reads, she's doing well, she's finished her last chemo, she's in recuperation. Her prospectives have remained excellent throughout. She's very well loved; she's a tremendous person," he told the magazine.

"I would hide if I had an illness like that, but she's very brave and also better for it because she's helped other women and other women have supported her. It's a really unique, brave thing she's doing just by being so out there with it," Walsh added.

Dreyfus announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in September, just after taking home her sixth Emmy for her performance in the political comedy.

Just when you thought... pic.twitter.com/SbtYChwiEj

— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 28, 2017

Other Links From TVGuide.com