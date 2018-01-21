Police investigating Sunday night shootout in Birmingham

Birmingham Police confirm they're investigating a shooting that happened in the 5600 block of Monte Sano Road.

Police were alerted to the scene just before 9 p.m. Sunday evening after ShotSpotter was activated in the area. We're told more than 50 shots were fired in what police are calling a shootout.

We're told a currently unidentified male victim was shot in the chest at that location. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police are calling life-threatening injuries.

No suspect has been identified.

