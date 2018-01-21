FIRST ALERT: Marginal risk for strong to severe storms on Monday

Severe weather is breaking out over east Texas and parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas Sunday night. This is the system that will impact our area Monday and bring a marginal risk for stronger storms.

The big question around here will be the amount of instability. There will be some wind shear present so we will need to monitor for the risk of stronger wind gusts and perhaps a brief isolated tornado.

While the severe risk is low end, we need to stay weather alert and monitor for any suspicious looking storms. Keep an eye on the WBRC First Alert Weather App for alerts. You can download our App for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

TIMING: The line of rain and storms could impact the northwest part of our area by 9 a.m. Forecast data shows this line reaching the Tuscaloosa, Jasper, and Cullman areas by 11:30 a.m.; places like Centreville, Birmingham, and Oneonta by 1 p.m.; Anniston, Talladega, south to Clanton by 3:30 p.m.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Monday’s rainmaker will move east, with cooler and drier air returning for Tuesday. We will have lots of sunshine through the middle of the week, with temperatures closer to average for this time of the year. The coldest morning looks to be early Thursday, with lows near 29°. The forecast data is speeding up the arrival time for our next rainmaker and it looks like showers could return Friday night. Next Saturday is looking like a wet day, with a period of rain and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

