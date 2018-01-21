UPDATE: Authorities say remains found in 2017 are those of Emmett Kyzer

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences confirms skeletal remains found in March of 2017 are those of Emmett Kyzer.

Kyzer, 82, was first reported missing from his Cottondale home on June 30, 2016.

Authorities say he was beaten and stabbed at his home before his body was dumped on Ed Stephens Road.

53-year-old Clifford Sinclair Madison was arrested on murder charges in relation to the disappearance of Kyzer.

Madison is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending a $150,000 bond.

"I'm glad that we were able to finally get this case resolved," said Captain K.T. Hart with the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit. "We still have a lot of work to do with it, obviously to move forward on the prosecution side of it, but I am glad that we can do this for Emmet’s family to let them know that we did make an arrest."

Officials say from their investigation they were aware Kyzer and Madison knew each other, but didn't elaborate beyond that.

Police say they will release more details about this case on Monday.

