Tuscaloosa Police arrest man for murder in Emmett Kyzer cold case

Authorities in Tuscaloosa announced Sunday after following up on a lead in the Emmett Kyzer cold case, they have arrested a man and charged him with murder.

53-year-old Clifford Sinclair Madison was arrested on murder charges in relation to the disappearance of Emmett Kyzer.

Madison is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending a $150,000 bond.

82-year-old Emmett Kyzer was first reported missing from his Cottondale home on June 30, 2016.

Police say they will release more details about this case on Monday.

Here are other stories we have done in the past about Mr. Kyzer's disappearance:

And here's a story we did about Mr. Kyzer back in 2015 after he says he was attacked for trying to show kindness to a stranger:

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.