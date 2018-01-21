FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible Monday

We continue to enjoy dry weather with unseasonably warm weather across the area. Temperatures Sunday reached the 70s in many locations due to the drier air in place. I’m expecting dry weather overnight, but changes are coming Monday as a front brings a good chance of rain and thunderstorms.

TIMING: A line of rain and storms could impact the northwest part of our area by 9 a.m. Forecast data shows this line reaching the Tuscaloosa, Jasper, and Cullman areas by 11:30 a.m.; places like Centreville, Birmingham, and Oneonta by 1 p.m.; Anniston, Talladega, south to Clanton by 3:30 p.m.

WHAT TO EXPECT: The marginal risk for a strong to severe storm has shifted north and includes our entire area. A lot will depend on how much instability builds during the day with daytime warming. A strong to severe storm, with damaging winds, or an isolated/brief tornado can’t be ruled out with any stronger storms. Again: the risk is limited, but I would stay weather alert on Monday. It’s been a while since we’ve had rumbles of thunder in the area so you may want to double check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Monday’s rainmaker will move east, with cooler and drier air returning for Tuesday. We will have lots of sunshine through the middle of the week, with temperatures closer to average for this time of the year. The coldest morning looks to be early Thursday, with lows near 29°. The forecast data is speeding up the arrival time for our next rainmaker and it looks like showers could return Friday night. Next Saturday is looking like a wet day, with a period of rain and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

