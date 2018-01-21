Crews working to repair cut gas line after small fire in Cullman

Cullman Fire Rescue worked with gas company workers after a fire started after a gas line was accidentally cut Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened on Waterford Drive at Terri Pines, a country club in Cullman.

According to our partner The Cullman Times, Fire Chief Brian Bradberry said there was no exposure to any residents. He told them another crew was working on a water line when the gas line was accidentally cut.

Bradberry said Cullman Jefferson Gas turned off the gas line so repairs could be made. Those repairs are expected to be completed later Sunday evening.

