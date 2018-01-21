Alabama student government president arrested for DUI - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabama student government president arrested for DUI

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

University of Alabama's SGA president was arrested early Sunday morning by Tuscaloosa police on a DUI charge.

Jared Hunter was arrested and booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail. His bond was set at $1,000.

According to Alabama's student newspaper The Crimson White, under the SGA constitution, the arrest could be grounds for impeachment.

