AP PHOTOS: Talented young dancers compete in Chicago - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AP PHOTOS: Talented young dancers compete in Chicago

(AP photo/Nam Y. Huh). Young ballet dancers warm up for the Youth America Grand Prix regional semifinals at Dominican University Performing Arts Center in River Forest, Ill., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. The organization awards more than $250,000 a year in s... (AP photo/Nam Y. Huh). Young ballet dancers warm up for the Youth America Grand Prix regional semifinals at Dominican University Performing Arts Center in River Forest, Ill., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. The organization awards more than $250,000 a year in s...
(AP photo/Nam Y. Huh). Alyssa Almekinder, center, and young ballet dancers warm up for the Youth America Grand Prix regional semifinals at Dominican University Performing Arts Center in River Forest, Ill., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. (AP photo/Nam Y. Huh). Alyssa Almekinder, center, and young ballet dancers warm up for the Youth America Grand Prix regional semifinals at Dominican University Performing Arts Center in River Forest, Ill., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.
(AP photo/Nam Y. Huh). Young ballet dancers warm up for the Youth America Grand Prix regional semifinals at Dominican University Performing Arts Center in River Forest, Ill., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Chicago is one of more than 20 North American cities s... (AP photo/Nam Y. Huh). Young ballet dancers warm up for the Youth America Grand Prix regional semifinals at Dominican University Performing Arts Center in River Forest, Ill., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Chicago is one of more than 20 North American cities s...
(AP photo/Nam Y. Huh). Kara Schenk performs in the Youth America Grand Prix regional semifinals at Dominican University Performing Arts Center, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in River Forest, Ill. (AP photo/Nam Y. Huh). Kara Schenk performs in the Youth America Grand Prix regional semifinals at Dominican University Performing Arts Center, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in River Forest, Ill.
(AP photo/Nam Y. Huh). Young ballet dancers watch Ava Opel's performing in the Youth America Grand Prix regional semifinals at Dominican University Performing Arts Center, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in River Forest, Ill. (AP photo/Nam Y. Huh). Young ballet dancers watch Ava Opel's performing in the Youth America Grand Prix regional semifinals at Dominican University Performing Arts Center, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in River Forest, Ill.

CHICAGO (AP) - Hundreds of ballet dancers between the ages of 9 and 19 have been auditioning in Chicago at the Youth America Grand Prix regional semifinals.

Chicago is one of more than 20 North American cities selecting finalists to compete in the finals in April at Lincoln Center in New York City. Semi-finals have also been held in several other countries, including China, Japan, Korea, France and Mexico, among others.

On Friday and Saturday in Chicago, the students attended workshops, competitions and dance classes. The organization awards more than $250,000 a year in scholarships to send young dancers to leading schools and dance companies to continue their training.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Eagles fans take to streets to celebrate after team's win

    Eagles fans take to streets to celebrate after team's win

    Sunday, January 21 2018 10:22 PM EST2018-01-22 03:22:01 GMT
    Monday, January 22 2018 1:51 AM EST2018-01-22 06:51:47 GMT
    Philadelphia Eagles fans have taken to the streets to celebrate following their team's 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game.More >>
    Philadelphia Eagles fans have taken to the streets to celebrate following their team's 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game.More >>

  • US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected

    US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected

    Friday, January 19 2018 4:06 PM EST2018-01-19 21:06:07 GMT
    Monday, January 22 2018 1:50 AM EST2018-01-22 06:50:17 GMT
    Nasty US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected.More >>
    Nasty US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected.More >>

  • Women's marches organizers hope to keep building momentum

    Women's marches organizers hope to keep building momentum

    Sunday, January 21 2018 4:27 PM EST2018-01-21 21:27:31 GMT
    Monday, January 22 2018 1:49 AM EST2018-01-22 06:49:52 GMT

    Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual...

    More >>

    Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual harassment.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly