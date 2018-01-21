Fred: Sunday sunshine followed by Monday rain

Our ridge of high pressure continues to weaken today even as it pulls to the east and away from our region allowing a return flow of moisture via the southerly wind flow. All this is happening in advance of a cold front moving out of the Plains but the short-term result will be the return of warmer but moister air to Alabama but for today, we continue with much milder, spring-like conditions.

Cloud cover will increase with the approach of a cold front with rain returning to Northwest Alabama earlier in the day tomorrow and spreading east through the afternoon. The strong area of low pressure accompanying the front and our return to more moist conditions will bring a band of showers as well as the possibility for a few thunderstorms as the front passes. At the moment Instability looks to be limited as dew points are only forecast to reach the upper Fifties to near 60. However, The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large part of the state in the Marginal Risk Category for severe storms Monday.

These are developments which we will continue to monitor. High pressure and dry weather return for Tuesday through Friday with near normal temperatures returning through the end of the week. Rain chances return late Friday, becoming more likely Saturday which is a good thing as drought-like conditions are increasing across the region. Enjoy The January Thaw!

