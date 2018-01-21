Women will lead a SAG Awards show unlike any in its history

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Kristen Bell arrives at the 2017 Patron of the Artists Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bell will preside over t...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Screen Actors Guild Awards will make their mark on this year's Oscars race on Sunday, but it will be the treatment of women in Hollywood and beyond that will remain at the forefront.

The show will feature a roster of almost all female presenters, Kristen Bell as its inaugural host, and an opening that will feature only actresses speaking about their craft.

Producers say the approach was inspired by last year's Women's March, but the show arrives at a time when some of the industry's biggest names are leading the Time's Up and Me Too movements to address gender inequality, sexual misconduct, pay disparities and other issues.

The brisk show comes two weeks after a black-dress protest at the Golden Globe Awards, and several stars including Meryl Streep, Emma Stone and Michelle Williams bringing activists to the show.

With many prominent men in Hollywood facing accusations of sexual misconduct, virtually every aspect of awards season has been impacted by the scandal. The SAG Awards are no different, with best film actor nominee James Franco having been accused of sexual misconduct in the days after winning best comedy actor at the Globes.

Franco has called some of the accusations inaccurate, but after two days of facing questions about the claims on late-night television, "The Disaster Artist" star has kept a lower profile. He did not attend last week's Critics' Choice Awards, where he also won an acting honor.

Comedian Aziz Ansari was accused anonymously by a woman of aggressive sexual behavior in an account that has prompted some to question whether the encounter as described constitutes misconduct or a bad date. Ansari is nominated for a SAG Award for best actor in a television comedy for his Netflix series "Master of None."

Ansari, who like Franco accepted a Globe award two weeks ago while wearing a Time's Up pin, has said he apologized immediately after the woman told him about her discomfort during an encounter he believed to be consensual.

The Globes were the first major awards show forced to confront the sexual misconduct scandal since it exploded in October with dozens of women accusing Harvey Weinstein of harassment and in some instances, rape. (Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.) Globes host Seth Meyers made several jokes about the scandal in his opening monologue, but the night was carried by Oprah Winfrey, who declared, "I want all the girls watching here now to know that a new day is on the horizon."

At previous SAG Awards, any commentary about current events would have fallen to presenters or winners. The show has never had a host in its previous 23 years. But it remains to be seen how Bell will handle the fast-moving scandal.

Then, of course, there are the awards.

The SAG Awards are a reliable predictor of the winner for the best actor and actress Academy Awards; this year's show comes two days before Oscar nominations are announced.

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" leads all nominees with four bids: ensemble, nominations actress for its stars Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson, and a supporting actor nomination for Sam Rockwell.

The SAG Awards have no best picture category, but rather ensemble awards that recognize a film or TV show's entire cast. Besides "Three Billboards," the nominees for outstanding cast in a motion picture are "The Big Sick," ''Get Out," ''Lady Bird" and "Mudbound."

For television, the drama series ensemble nominees are "The Crown," ''Game of Thrones," ''The Handmaid's Tale," ''Stranger Things" and "This Is Us." Comedy series contenders are "black-ish," ''Curb Your Enthusiasm," ''GLOW," ''Orange is the New Black" and "Veep."

The leading television nominee is HBO's "Big Little Lies," with actresses Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon all competing in the best actress in a miniseries or movie category.

One of the evening's highlights will be the presentation of a lifetime achievement award to Morgan Freeman.

The show will air on TBS and TNT beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

