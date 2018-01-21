Fred: Sunday sunshine

Plentiful sunshine, a dry air mass, and generally dry conditions are the dominant weather influences for the remainder of the weekend and we see a wide temperature swing with cooler temperatures in the east and more moderate conditions in West Alabama. Highs today will be warmer than normal with a southerly return flow of warm air and an approaching cold front coming together to produce a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm by Monday afternoon.

Regular weather changes will be the norm in the week to come, first with the area of low pressure from The Plains moving east. The return flow of moisture will produce widespread showers and possibly a bit of thunderstorm activity along a cold front. The atmosphere's instability will be limited as dew points only reaching the upper 50s to around 60. If dew points go higher there could still be a small threat for severe storms.

This system should move through quickly with dry and relatively mild weather returning for Tuesday through Thursday. The next chance of rain could come with another system approaching late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will return to more seasonal levels following the passage of Monday's cold front with lows in the Thirties and highs in the 50s.

