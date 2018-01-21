Jim Rodford, ex-bassist of The Kinks and The Zombies, dies - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jim Rodford, ex-bassist of The Kinks and The Zombies, dies

LONDON (AP) - Former Kinks bassist Jim Rodford has died after a fall. He was 76.

The Zombies, the group Rodford had played with since 1999, confirmed the death of the British musician on their Facebook page Saturday.

Zombies co-founder Rod Argent says his cousin and longtime bandmate was a "magnificent bass player."

Rodford joined The Kinks in 1978, touring with the group and playing on its later albums. Ray Davies, The Kinks' co-founder, tweeted that Rodford was "an integral part of the Kinks later years."

Argent also highlighted Rodford's commitment to music in St Albans, north of London, where he lived his entire life.

Argent says "Jim's life was dedicated to music. He was unfailingly committed to local music - an ever present member of the local scene in St. Albans."

