Fights, gunfire after Parker-Carver basketball game Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Police say there were a few fights after the Parker vs. Carver basketball game Saturday evening at Carver High School.

We're told police broke those fights up, but in the midst of that, someone discharged a weapon.

No one was hit, but police say they recovered a weapon.

No arrests have been made, but police continue their investigation.

