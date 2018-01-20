Birmingham police, fire departments investigating possible house explosion

Authorities are investigating a possible explosion at a residence in Birmingham Saturday evening.

Birmingham Police were called by the neighbor of a residence on 7th Street West who said it sounded like there was an explosion at the house next door.

Officials with Birmingham Fire say they do not believe anyone was home at the time of the explosion/fire. No injuries have been reported.

Police are working to determine the cause. No other details are currently available.

