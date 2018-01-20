Wes: Nice warm-up Sunday, rain & storms on Monday

We are finally saying so long to the frigid air as temperatures have made a 30° plus recovery since the middle of the week. We go from unseasonably cold weather to unseasonably mild weather. But hey, no complaints here! If you have big plans for Sunday, you can expect another beautiful day, with highs back in the 60s. Dry weather will linger into the evening but we will be tracking some rain that will impact the area on Monday.

FIRST ALERT FOR WET WEATHER MONDAY: The next cold front will bring rain beginning Monday morning around 6 a.m. in far northwest areas. A line of rain and thunderstorms will cross the area from west to east during the day. There is a marginal risk for a stronger storm over southwest Alabama. Thankfully, instability values will be very limited. The air mass following this rainmaker won’t be nearly as cold as recent cold snaps, with daytime temperatures tumbling into the 50s. A light freeze can be expected early on Wednesday and Thursday.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Morning lows will be right at freezing early on Wednesday and Thursday. And while you will still need the jacket to start off each day, sunshine will help with comfort levels as highs reach the mid to upper 50s. Another strong southerly flow will bring a gradual warm-up late in the week and increasing wind speeds. This will be in advance of another rainmaker set to arrive next Sunday. So, plan on highs nearing 60° on Friday and Saturday, with a good period of sunshine and a strong southerly breeze. The chance of rain could return as early as next Saturday evening.

