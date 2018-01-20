Sterling leads Alcorn State past Alabama A&M 68-52

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) - Dante Sterling scored 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting and A.J. Mosby had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Alcorn State beat Alabama A&M 68-52 on Saturday.

Alcorn State (6-14, 2-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) trailed 24-23 at halftime and started after intermission with a 9-0 run in less than two minutes and never trailed again.

The Braves scored on their first four possessions with a layup from Devon Brewer, Sterling's dunk and 3-pointer and a 3-point play from Mosby. Alabama A&M (2-17, 2-4) closed to 35-31 with a layup from Julian Walters, another from Arthur Johnson who then followed that with a 3 but the Bulldogs never got closer.

Johnson scored 16 points for Alabama A&M and Walters totaled 11 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals. Johnson and Walters combined to make 16 of the Bulldogs' 21 field goals.

