Search on for armed and dangerous suspects after multiple fires & credit union break-in

We are finally saying so long to the frigid air as temperatures have made a 30° plus recovery since the middle of the week. We go from unseasonably cold weather to unseasonably mild weather.More >>
We are finally saying so long to the frigid air as temperatures have made a 30° plus recovery since the middle of the week. We go from unseasonably cold weather to unseasonably mild weather.More >>
Birmingham Police say there were a few fights after the Parker vs. Carver basketball game Saturday evening at Carver High School.More >>
Birmingham Police say there were a few fights after the Parker vs. Carver basketball game Saturday evening at Carver High School.More >>
Authorities are investigating a possible explosion at a residence in Birmingham Saturday evening.More >>
Authorities are investigating a possible explosion at a residence in Birmingham Saturday evening.More >>
The Roanoke Police Department is asking for information about two arsons, two attempted arsons, and a bank break-in.More >>
The Roanoke Police Department is asking for information about two arsons, two attempted arsons, and a bank break-in.More >>
Check out some of the highlights of Saturday's parade and celebration held by the University of Alabama in honor of the football team's 17th National Championship.More >>
Check out some of the highlights of Saturday's parade and celebration held by the University of Alabama in honor of the football team's 17th National Championship.More >>