Search on for armed and dangerous suspects after multiple fires & credit union break-in

The Roanoke Police Department is asking for information about two arsons, two attempted arsons, and a credit union break-in.

Chief Adam Melton says firefighters worked overnight on fires at an abandoned home on Gulf Street and at storage buildings at the Relintless LLC plant on Lafayette Highway and Connector Street.

Dispatch made the call for the first fire around 2:30 a.m. While firefighters were at the home, they got the call to go to Gulf Street. While some firefighters continued to fight the house fire, others moved to the plant. Chief Melton says fires between storage buildings on the property spread quickly because of their contents. Other fire departments from around Randolph County were called in to assist.

While working to contain flames at Relintless, Roanoke dispatch alerted authorities about an alarm at Ft. McClellan Credit Union in the 4400 block of US-431. When police responded, they found evidence of a forced entry, but no suspects were on the scene. Investigators also found evidence of an arson attempt.

Meanwhile, firefighters on the Gulf Street fire were called to another fire at a mobile home nearby. Police say that fire is also being investigated as arson and that they found evidence of an attempted arson at another mobile home in the neighborhood. In fact, it was the home directly adjacent to the one that caught fire.

Chief Melton believes the fires and the credit union break-in are all connected. He is now reviewing video surveillance obtained from one of the scenes. Melton believes there are at least two suspects and that they are armed and dangerous.

Firefighters are monitoring the fire at the Relintless plant and Chief Melton says he expects it to continue to burn for a couple more days. The fire also interrupted the power grid and some homes lost power. The site was formerly the home of Terry Manufacturing Company. Relintless manufactures lint rollers and manager Barbara Braswell says the company is able to continue normal operations.

Roanoke Police and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating all of the fires and attempted arsons. If you have information, you can call the Roanoke Police Department at (334) 863-5620 or you can call Chief Adam Melton directly at (334) 338-1010.

