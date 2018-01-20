Search on for armed and dangerous suspects after multiple fires & credit union break-in

Authorities are investigating a possible explosion at a residence in Birmingham Saturday evening.More >>
The Roanoke Police Department is asking for information about two arsons, two attempted arsons, and a bank break-in.More >>
Check out some of the highlights of Saturday's parade and celebration held by the University of Alabama in honor of the football team's 17th National Championship.More >>
An unidentified male teenager died at an area hospital Thursday after suffering severe burns at a residence on Snowville-Brent Road last Sunday, January 14.More >>
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon.More >>
