Brown scores 28, No. 17 Auburn rallies to beat Georgia

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Bryce Brown scored 28 points, and No. 17 Auburn rallied in the second half to beat Georgia 79-65 on Saturday.

Mustapha Heron had 14 points, and Jared Harper added 13 on just 2-of-9 shooting for the Tigers (17-2, 5-1 Southeastern Conference), who came out flat for the fourth straight game and trailed by 16 points late in the first half.

Yante Maten, who came in as the SEC leader in both points and rebounds per game, had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-6, 3-4). Juwan Parker added 16 points.

Auburn went on an 18-2 run to start the second half, punctuated by a spectacular dunk by Heron that brought the crowd back to life and gave the Tigers the lead for good. The Tigers outscored Georgia 53-25 after the break and shot 58 percent after making just a 25 percent of their first-half shots.

The Bulldogs missed their first 14 field-goal attempts of the second half and shot 25 percent after halftime. They made 60 percent of their shots in the opening frame.

Georgia's size overwhelmed Auburn's front line as the Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 14-4 in the paint in the first half. Georgia took a 40-26 lead into halftime.

Auburn: A return to Auburn Arena helped the Tigers recover after Wednesday's loss to Alabama, which snapped a 14-game winning streak. Auburn has won 11 straight at home.

Georgia: The Bulldogs have lost three of four and will be happy to return home, where they are 8-1.

Auburn: At Missouri on Wednesday.

Georgia: Hosts Arkansas on Tuesday.

