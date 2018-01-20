Drive through window: Car ends up in Waffle House

An unidentified male teenager died at an area hospital Thursday after suffering severe burns at a residence on Snowville-Brent Road last Sunday, January 14.More >>
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon.More >>
Check out some of the highlights of Saturday's parade and celebration held by the University of Alabama in honor of the football team's 17th National Championship.More >>
We are finally saying so long to the frigid air as temperatures have made a 30 plus degree recovery since the middle of the week. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will top out in the low 60s, with lots of sunshine.?More >>
Students and staff at Corner Middle School are mourning the death of Sam Gean, 14, who was an 8th grader at the school.More >>
