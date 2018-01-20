Drive through window: Car ends up in Waffle House - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Drive through window: Car ends up in Waffle House

(Source: Kaylee Headley) (Source: Kaylee Headley)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Police tell us the driver of an automobile drove through the exterior and into a Waffle House located in Clanton, AL late Friday night.

From the pictures shared with us via Facebook, it appears the entire car ended up inside the restaurant.

No word yet on the details surrounding the incident, including how or why it happened.

