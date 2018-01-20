Charge against mother in infant's death upgraded to murder

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) - Authorities have upgraded the charges against an Alabama mother jailed since December in connection with the death of her infant son.

Al.com reports the aggravated child abuse charge against 31-year-old Ratunda Smith, of Fairfield, was dismissed last week and a new charge of murder filed.

Authorities say 2-month-old D'Mario Hall died at Children's of Alabama after police say he was injured during an argument Dec. 4 between his parents. Authorities said the boy's father was holding him when Smith fought him and caused him to drop the child. She then picked up the baby by his clothing, shook him and swung him. The child suffered a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain and retinal damage.

Smith is being held on $60,000 bond.

Smith's four other children - ages 7 and under -were taken into protective custody.

