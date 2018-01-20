UNC's Berry: Valentine hugs, apology for back-turning show - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UNC's Berry: Valentine hugs, apology for back-turning show

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket while Georgia Tech's Brandon Alston defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket while Georgia Tech's Brandon Alston defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina guard Joel Berry II says official Ted Valentine has apologized for turning his back on the Tar Heels star earlier this month.

Valentine on Saturday worked his first North Carolina game since his display at Florida State on Jan. 3.

During that game, Berry protested a no-call against the Seminoles and Valentine responded by turning his back on him.

TV cameras on Saturday showed Valentine giving Berry a hug before the game against Georgia Tech. After the 15th-ranked Tar Heels' 80-66 victory, Berry said the veteran official apologized.

Berry said Valentine "made sure that there was nothing wrong between us, and I told him it was all good."

The first time Valentine blew his whistle in this game came when Berry drew a charging call on Georgia Tech's Brandon Alston.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

