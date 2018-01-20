Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey: Shutdown "no immediate impact"

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Gov. Kay Ivey says the inability of Congress to fund the federal government, will not have an impact on state services.

Ivey joined Alabama's Congressional Republicans to criticize Senate Democrats for the government shutdown, which took effect after the Senate rejected a continuing resolution to keep the federal government operating last Friday.

Agencies shut down for the first time in more than four years after senators rejected a temporary spending patch and bipartisan efforts to find an alternative fell short as a midnight deadline came and went.

Al.com reports Ivey said in a statement Saturday that the business of Alabama state government will continue as usual, despite the inaction of liberal politicians in Washington.

