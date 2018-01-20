Jefferson County teen dies after suffering accidental severe burns

An unidentified male teenager died at an area hospital Thursday after suffering severe burns at a residence on Snowville-Brent Road last Sunday, January 14.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says their investigation into the incident revealed that on January 14, the victim and two other teenagers were attempting to light something on fire at a residence.

When it did not burn rapidly, deputies say the victim picked up a five gallon can of gasoline and dumped the gas onto the small fire.

That's when they say the gasoline exploded and showered the victim with flames.

Paramedics responded and took the victim to an area hospital for treatment. Sadly, he was taken off life support and passed away Thursday.

Deputies say foul play is not expected in the victim's death.

