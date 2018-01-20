Firefighters battle blaze at Birmingham residence - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Firefighters battle blaze at Birmingham residence

(Source: Jamiese Price/WBRC) (Source: Jamiese Price/WBRC)
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the residence located in the 800 block of 26th Street SW in Birmingham after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Neighbors at the scene say the homeowner was there when the fire started, but she was able to make it out and appears to be doing OK.

Crews continued to fight the blaze as late as 3:30 p.m. with more flames that appeared to be coming from the attic of the residence.

