Firefighters battle blaze at Birmingham residence

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the residence located in the 800 block of 26th Street SW in Birmingham after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Neighbors at the scene say the homeowner was there when the fire started, but she was able to make it out and appears to be doing OK.

Crews continued to fight the blaze as late as 3:30 p.m. with more flames that appeared to be coming from the attic of the residence.

.@bham_fire still on the scene of a house fire in the 800 block of 26th Street SW. Neighbors tell me the homeowner is 76 years old and was home at the time. She made it out and appears to be doing okay. @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/Whwwh2OJoc — Jamiese Price (@ThePriceReport) January 20, 2018

We'll update this story as more details are available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.