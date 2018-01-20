FIRST ALERT: Rain, a few thunderstorms on Monday

We are finally saying so long to the frigid air as temperatures have made a 30 plus degree recovery since the middle of the week. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will top out in the low 60s, with lots of sunshine. Seems like that is the way it works around here. We go from unseasonably cold weather to unseasonably mild weather. But hey, no complaints here! If you have big plans for this Saturday evening, temperatures will be falling into the 50s through 8 p.m. The sky will be partly cloudy overnight and there may be a few clouds around tomorrow as a southerly flow continues over the state. I’m expecting dry weather for Sunday and I would use the afternoon to wrap-up any outdoor projects because wet weather will be returning on Monday.

FIRST ALERT FOR WET WEATHER MONDAY: The next cold front will bring rain beginning Monday morning around 6 a.m. in far northwest areas. A line of rain and a few thunderstorms will cross the area from west to east during the day. There is a marginal risk for a stronger storm over southwest Alabama but thankfully the instability values around here will be very limited. The air mass following this rainmaker won’t be nearly as cold as the type of air we’ve dealt with over the past several weeks. Daytime temperatures will tumble into the 50s on Tuesday as sunshine returns, with overnight lows in the 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Morning lows will be right at freezing early on Wednesday and Thursday. And while you will still need the jacket to start off each day, daytime sunshine will help with comfort levels as highs reach the mid to upper 50s. Another strong southerly flow will bring a gradual warm-up late in the week and increasing wind speeds. This will be in advance of another rainmaker set to arrive next Sunday. So plan on highs nearing 60º on Friday and Saturday, with a good period of sunshine and a strong southerly breeze. The chance of rain could return as early as next Saturday evening.

