DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - A $23 million funding proposal could expand pre-K programs in Alabama.

The Dothan Eagle reports that Gov. Kay Ivey is planning to boost pre-K spending in the upcoming legislative session to possibly help the program reach rapid expansion. The proposal could be the largest single-year increase since it was created.

Early education advocates have lobbied the legislature for more funds for pre-K programs. The state has increased the number of four-year-olds enrolled in its program from 6 percent of eligible children to 28 percent.

The program is regarded as one of the best in the nation.

An official says the program could add 200 classrooms and serve 3,600 children.

Early childhood education advocates hope to have 70 percent of eligible four-year-olds in the state covered by the 2022-2023 school year.

Information from: The Dothan Eagle, http://www.dothaneagle.com

