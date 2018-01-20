Alabama aviation school gets expansion grant

OZARK, Ala. (AP) - A state-run aviation college in southeast Alabama is getting the money to expand.

The governor's office says Enterprise State Community College will receive a grant of $2.5 million to expand the Alabama Aviation College in Ozark.

Students learn skills including aircraft maintenance and avionics. The college has grown in recent years, including an increase of almost 100 students this semester.

The money is from the Alabama Capital Improvement Trust Fund, which supports projects that promote economic development and industrial recruitment. The grant will be used for renovations to expand a program that trains students on the use of composite materials.

