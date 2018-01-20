Jefferson Co. teenager dies from burns received in accident

Students and staff at Corner Middle School are mourning the death of an 8th grader at the school.

Jefferson County authorities have not released the victim's name, but a Go Fund Me page identifies him as 14-year-old Sam Gean.



An investigation revealed Sam was at a home on Snowville-Brent Road on January 14 when he suffered severe burns.

Detectives say Sam and two other teenagers were trying to ignite some type of paper near a deck to the home and when the paper did not burn fast enough, Gean picked up a five-gallon can of gasoline and dumped it on the small fire. The gasoline exploded and he was severely burned.

"Foul play is not suspected in this death. Our hearts and prayers are with the family," said Chief Deputy Randy Christian.

According to a post on Facebook from his sister, Sam was taken off life support Thursday Jan. 18 around 7:30 p.m.



Corner Middle School principal Mike Manning says the school had counselors at the school Friday to help students with their grief.



A viewer also shared a picture with WBRC of how classmates decorated Sam's locker on Friday with messages of condolences.

