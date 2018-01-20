Fred: A mild beginning for the weekend

A ridge of high pressure continues to be the dominant weather player in the southeast but the ridge is weakening and shifting east which will allow for increased moisture from The Gulf to return to Alabama through the day.

This means an increase in clouds and dew points along with warmer high temperatures but any clouds which do form will be rain free through the end of the weekend.

Overall, temperatures will be near or slightly above average for the middle of January.

The region will be between systems tomorrow and with fewer clouds temperatures will range from 66-68 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Some areas to the south could even touch 70 degrees in the afternoon.

A strong area of low pressure from The Plains coupled with a return flow of moisture will bring a large rain shield over the state Monday and there is the possibility for a few thunderstorms along an accompanying cold front.

The atmosphere looks to remain fairly stable at the moment but a sufficient rise in dew points could bring a marginal threat for severe thunderstorms but the system should move through quickly with dry conditions and near normal temperatures returning by Tuesday and continuing through most of the remainder of the week although our next system could bring back ran chances late Friday into Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.