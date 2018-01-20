Cheesy Grits Baked Potato with Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp

Ingredients:

3 cooked large potatoes

1/2 cup cooked chopped chicken breast

1/2 cup cooked chopped steak

6 medium size cooked shrimp - peeled, devined

1/2 cup chopped bacon

1 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 Tbs. sour cream, optional

Salt and pepper per taste, optional

Chives, optional

1 cup Grits, optional

Directions:

Wash and dry the potatoes and prick them with a fork on the sides. Coat each potato with vegetable oil, place on the prepared baking sheet and bake for about 1 hour.

Cook grits according to the directions and add 1/2 cup of cheese.

Remove the potatoes from the oven and slice of each potato down the middle. With a fork, gently lift the inside.

Place the butter in the potato.

Using a mixer on high, mix together, melted butter, chives, lemon juice, and sour cream and salt and pepper to taste.

Add the cooked cheese grits to the potato.

Chop the chicken and steak into medium pieces and place on the potato.

Add the sour cream mixture.

Sprinkle each potato with more cheese, bacon. Add shrimp.

