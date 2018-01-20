Fred: A much warmer day

Clouds will increase today as an upper level disturbance swings through the southeast, but even with warmer westerly winds temperatures will be limited to the middle 50's because of that added cloud cover.

The disturbance should move east tomorrow dragging the clouds along with it so temperatures tomorrow will recover into the middle 60's across Central Alabama.

Another approaching area of low pressure and added moisture will bring widespread showers along an accompanying cold front. This system should move through rather quickly with dry and cooler but comparatively mild weather back in the forecast through mid-to-late week.

As for the big celebration in Tuscaloosa, expect a few clouds but milder conditions so no rain on Nick's Parade.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.