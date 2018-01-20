Stage 4 cancer patient facing eviction - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Stage 4 cancer patient facing eviction

GREENWOOD, IN (WXIN/CNN) - Mervin Haley is giving it all he has in what doctors said could be his final days.

Haley is diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and in the past months, Haley has had trouble paying his rent.

"He right now can't eat, drink very little, can't walk, talk and there's no way he can possibly leave this home and that was also his last wish to be home as his dying place," said Denise Haley, Mervin Haley's ex-wife and care giver.

His family reached out to property management to make a partial payment with what they had.

A leasing manager told her they could only a make a full payment on the money owed.

She said this was the first time she was given an option to sign up for a payment arrangement.

"They're still saying he's 500 something dollars behind well then come first of January went to pay it they said they couldn't accept a partial payment they had to have the full amount," said Denise Haley, Mervin’s ex wife and caregiver.  

Haley owes $569 but with late fees and January`s rent the total is now $1,500.

During a court date this week a judge ruled Haley had to be off the property by Sunday.

Denise Haley wrote the judge a letter detailing her ex-husband’s condition and asked for more time to come up with the money.

"There's no way that man can possibly be out of the house by then if he goes outside he's going to get pneumonia and that's going to end him right there," Denise Haley said.

A small sign of hope as she watches her loved one struggle to survive.

"You know it's gotta be hard on him to be worrying anyway about his life and then worrying about this on top of it," Denise Haley said.

