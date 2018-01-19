Water main break in Vestavia Hills knocks out water for 60 homes

Officials with the Vestavia Hills Police Department and Birmingham Water Works report a water main break in the 3200 block of Ridgely Court.

The water has been down for several hours Friday evening. We understand the repairs could take as many as 6 hours.

Folks in the area may see reduced or no water flow during this time.

The road at that location on Ridgely Court will be closed for repairs until they are finished early Saturday morning.

