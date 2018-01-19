Top 15 Tax Deductions For The Self-Employed

MoneyTips

As a self-employed person, you probably have been watching the development of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act with some trepidation. The tax code is not often kind to the self-employed, nor are most of the changes to the code.

However, the new tax law retains most self-employment deductions and offers a few new forms of relief even if you don't have billions of dollars parked offshore waiting to be repatriated. Consider these 15 tax deductions that can help you pump more of your proceeds into your business instead of the public coffers.

1. Self-Employment Tax Deduction Unfortunately, in the eyes of the IRS, you are both an employer and an employee. Thus, you are responsible for both the employer and employee tax contributions to Medicare and Social Security. Fortunately, 50% of your employment tax payment (effectively your "employer" contribution) is tax deductible.

2. Qualified Business Income (QBI) Deduction To level the playing field of corporate tax breaks, self-employed taxpayers now have a new deduction that assists small businesses with pass-through income (where individual tax rates apply). Sole proprietorships, partnerships, or S corporations may deduct up to 20% of QBI although limitations can apply and some term definitions in the code are unclear. This deduction takes effect from January 1, 2018, so it won't apply to your return you file this spring for the 2017 tax year. However, you should be aware of how it will affect your taxes from 2018 onwards. Consult your tax preparer for the most up-to-date details.

3. Home Office Deduction You can still deduct a home office as long as it is your principal place of business, used on a regular basis, and used for nothing other than business. IRS Publication 587, "Business Use of Your Home" gives details on eligibility and how to calculate your deduction.

4. Retirement Plans If you use a 401(k), a simplified employee pension (SEP), or some other suitable qualified retirement plan, you can deduct your contributions to that plan. Not only will you score valuable tax deductions, you will also save responsibly for retirement by growing a tax-deferred nest egg. The IRS provides details on calculating contributions and deductions based on your choice of plan.

5. Office Supplies As long as office supplies (non-capital expenses) are purchased and used only for your business, they may be considered as standard business expenses and deducted.

6. Depreciation Capital expenses (that have a lifespan greater than one year) may also be deducted through deprecation if they are used to generate income for your business. Depreciation may apply to equipment used for both home and business. For details, see IRS Publication 946, "How to Depreciate Property".

The new tax law raises the depreciation limit to $1 million and the depreciation rate from 50% to 100% on equipment bought and placed into service after September 27, 2017.

7. Educational Expenses Do you attend seminars related to your business? Do you take continuing education classes or maintain subscriptions and dues in relevant professional societies? If these expenses relate to your profession, they may be deducted.

8. Health Insurance Health insurance is frequently challenging for the self-employed. You may be able to reduce the burden by deducting premiums for you and your family if you meet the criteria outlined in IRS Publication 535, "Business Expenses."

Note: The new tax law eliminates the penalty for not having health insurance (aka the "Obamacare mandate") but we don't recommend forgoing health care insurance as a cost-savings exercise.

9. Communication Expenses Expenses such as Internet and cell phone/data services may be deducted in whatever proportion relates to your business. It's best to have separate lines where possible and/or partitioned bills from your service provider that draw a sharp distinction between business and personal expenses.

10. Other Travel Expenses Some business travel expenses may be 100% deductible if they occur away from your tax home and are considered "ordinary and necessary". The new tax law has eliminated certain entertainment expenses, but the 50% deduction on food and beverage expenses still applies.

11. Promotional Expenses Business-related advertising costs from full media promotions all the way down to simple business cards are deductible. Promotional gifts may be deductible as long as they are branded to your business.

12. Bank Fees If you are careful to separate your business bank account from your personal accounts and maintain a clear line between transactions, you may be able to deduct some bank fees related to your business account.

13. Business-Related Interest Charges Similarly to bank fees, interest on credit card balances and loans that are strictly related to your business may be deducted. Be sure to keep excellent and thorough records to prove the distinction. The new tax law creates limitations on interest deductions for larger businesses (gross receipts greater than $25 million), but, as a small business, your interest deductions should be unaffected.

14. Mileage Do you use your car for business purposes? You can either take a standard mileage deduction (54.5 cents per business-related mile for 2018) or take a deduction based on actual costs such as fuel, maintenance, licensing, and depreciation. Some public transportation expenses may also be deducted. Be sure to keep the personal and business-related mileage expenses separate, retain all necessary receipts, and keep good records as proof of business use. (See the pattern here?)

15. Contract Labor Costs You may employ other independent contractors on a contract basis to provide services for example, contracting with a web developer to create your website. Those expenses are generally deductible. In the past, you could deduct the cost of tax preparation services, but the new law eliminates that provision.

Tax experts are still sifting through the fine print of ramifications of the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and Congress may well make adjustments. When setting up your tax plan and estimated payments, we suggest consulting with a qualified financial professional who is up-to-date on all of the law's ramifications. The goal of tax simplicity and postcard-sized tax returns is still far away for most of us and, frankly, that day will probably never arrive for the self-employed.

