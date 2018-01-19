J-P: Expect warmer days ahead

Increasing clouds Friday night will keep many locations slightly above freezing overnight.

There is finally a break in the Alabama deep freeze! We can expect much warmer weather for this weekend. Highs will reach the lower 50s Saturday with a southerly wind flow.

If you're going to the National Championship Parade, we will see mostly sunny skies in Tuscaloosa. Temperatures during the parade will remain in the mid-50s. This will increase the moisture a bit, but rain should hold off for a few more days. A few clouds could develop through Sunday, but overall the forecast will be sunny. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach the lower 60s.

FIRST ALERT: Plan on seeing some rain and possibly even a few thunderstorms on Monday. The rain will likely begin before sunrise with showers continuing through the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 60s. A cold front will clear the area by early Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler behind the front with highs in the 50s. There is no chance of rain through the rest of next week.

The forecast pattern looks a bit wetter and warmer over the next few weeks.

