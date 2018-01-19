Appeals court upholds BP oil spill fraud convictions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A federal appellate court has upheld the convictions and sentences for three Alabama family members who schemed to steal $2 million from the fund set up by British Petroleum to compensate victims of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town says the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit on Thursday affirmed sentences of 12 years and a month in prison for 57-year-old Marcella Truss, 13 years and three months for her husband, 45-year-old Martee Davis, and seven years and eight months for Truss' brother, 45-year-old Howard Carroway. Truss and Davis lived in Grand Bay and Birmingham and Carroway lived in Mobile.

A federal jury convicted the trio in October 2014 of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud by filing false claims with the Gulf Coast Claims Facility.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.