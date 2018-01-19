16-year-old battles flu, has spent 28 days in hospital

Two years ago, Landon Gable was singing in his church's Christmas program. This year it was a much different story

The Springville sophomore spent the holiday at Children's Hospital and remains there today.

His mom, Cherie Gable, says it all started on December 18 when her 16-year-old son thought he was coming down with a cold.

That Wednesday, he was diagnosed with the flu and started Tamiflu to treat his symptoms.

But things only got worse. “In the middle of the night, Thursday night, he came and woke us up. He was not able to breathe well and he was coughing up blood,” Cherie recalls.

She and her husband immediately rushed Landon to Children's Hospital.

“Within two minutes, they had rushed him to the triage center because he was going into cold shock. And if it had been even 30 minutes later than that, we may not have had Landon with us today. It was that close,” she says.

Landon was admitted to ICU where he lay unconscious for two weeks. What started out as the flu went to double pneumonia then into ARDS: Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

Cherie says it was shocking because Landon was not a sickly child. “He is your average strong, healthy boy. He does not have a history of illness or sickness."

Now having been hospitalized 28 days, Landon's doing better now. He is still on a ventilator and he can't talk yet, but doctors are working to get him to breathe on his own. And they think, amazingly, he'll make a full recovery.

“We still have the Christmas tree up with Landon's gifts under the tree. So we're going to have a big Christmas and New Year's party once we get back home," his mother said.

She says it has been the family’s faith in God that has kept them through this situation.

She says hundreds have been praying for Landon all across the country.

There is also a GoFund me account that has been set up for Landon. It is the Landon Gable Fund.

Cherie hopes people will hear Landon’s story and take all the precautions they can to protect themselves from getting the flu.

