This year's flu season is not the worst in recent years

Claims of a semi-effective flu vaccine. Hospitals near or at capacity with flu patients. Widespread cases all across the US due to an early outbreak of the illness.

It may seem like this flu season is the worst we've seen. But in reality, that’s just not the case.

“The flu outbreak was significantly worse in the 2014-15 season than what we're seeing now,” says Dr. Scott Harris.

He’s the acting State Health Officer and also points to 2009 when the swine flu reached pandemic proportions, which claimed thousands of lives across the country and nearly a dozen in Alabama.

“And so those years were definitely worse than what we're currently seeing,” Harris says.

But he says, that does not minimize what we are seeing now.

A week ago, hospitals throughout much of the state were at or near capacity because of the flu.

The illness caused UAB, the state's largest hospital, to rescheduled non-urgent elective surgeries.

But is all the info causing unnecessary panic?

Harris thinks it's more so that doctors and the media are doing a better job of sending the message of how serious the virus really is.

“There's always a risk of that becoming sensationalized or that message coming across more dramatic than we intend. But overall, I think it’s a good idea for the public to have information.”

And one of those messages he says is important to reiterate is for everyone to get a flu shot.

He says it’s not too late and it can lessen your chances of getting the illness or lessen your symptoms if you do contract it.

