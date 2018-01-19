Meeting set for group fighting gun violence and gun deaths

Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America started a chapter in Tuscaloosa and will meet at The Gateway Sunday to plan events for the rest of the year.

"We are not interested in doing anything that would violate the second amendment. But we do believe that we can have some sensible laws that can have a broad base of support to keep people safe," explained Anne Leader, leader of the Alabama Chapter of the group.

They've planned a march in several cities across the state including Huntsville and Montgomery.

They want to help pass gun legislation that calls for more background checks, support for survivors of gun violence, and education for adults on better ways to keep children safe from unintentional shootings.

The meeting starts at 3 p.m. Sunday in Training Room and the Gateway in Tuscaloosa's Alberta community.

"We are excited to bring in new volunteers and plan some events for the coming months," Leader added.

Even though the name Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America highlights the fact many women are involved in the group, they also welcome male membership.

