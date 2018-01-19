Preps for National Championship Parade underway in Tuscaloosa

Barricades, risers and a big screen to show a season worth of highlights are going up outside Bryant Denny Stadium.

Alabama football caps off its 17th national championship with a celebration fit for the kings of the sport and its fans Saturday.

"This is the real deal, Friday is the go day. We got the stage set up. Video board is going up now as speak. We're getting the route setup for the staging area, for the parade, for our fans," Brad Ledford, an Associate Athletic Director for Marketing at the University of Alabama said Friday.

The championship parade starts at 2 p.m. in front of Denny Chimes.

The team and others will make their way west on University Boulevard to Bryant Denny Stadium about two blocks away.

It concludes at the Walk of Champions with a ceremony on the top steps of the Bryant-Denny Stadium North End Zone. The earlier fans arrive, the easier they can find a place to park and get situated for something special like the unveiling of something new at the Nick Saban statue.

"We want to encourage them to get in early. Get into place, get in a spot to see the team, root on the team as they come through. It should be a great time. We'll have food, snacks, lots of things for fans beginning at 11:30," Ledford added.

WBRC will be broadcasting the parade live on TV and in the WBRC News app starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.

