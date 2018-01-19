Homewood parks undergoing renovation

New ball fields, batting cages and even a pool are coming to Homewood parks.

Three of the city’s parks will are undergoing major upgrades, which are expected to be finished by the end of this year.

“It will be huge. Revamping everything will help everyone’s home value,” said Parks and Recreation Athletic Director Jakob Stephens.

Construction is already underway at West Homewood Park, where new ball fields, field upgrades, and covered outdoor batting cages are in the works. There are also plans for a new multi-use building which will house offices and a gym.

“It being so long since our athletic fields have gotten improvements, it was time to have those re-upped. We will be able to bring in tournaments and different things like that and have economic impact brought into the city at all times,” said Stephens.

A new community pool is coming to Patriot Park, complete with a slide, splash pad, zero entry and a “mushroom” water feature. It is replacing an old community pool that had seen dwindling attendance, while the pool at the Homewood Community Center was packed.

“The last time renovations were done to old pool was 1992, and it was used very little. We are hoping the new pool will help us here. There are days we will have over 1,000 people at this pool. So we aren’t so overwhelmed,” said Stephens.

The pool will open sometime this summer, and a membership will be required.

Both projects are being paid for through $30 million in municipal bond funds, based off a one-cent sales tax increase.

The city also set aside $350,000 in it’s budget this year for improvements to Spring Park in Rosedale, which will include replacing the park’s current rusting playground equipment, as well as a new walking trail, lighting and a new pavilion.

“It’s time for improvement. It’s a good thing for the community,” said Stephens.

