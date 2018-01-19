Lawyer: Condemned Alabama inmate doesn't remember crime

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Lawyers for an Alabama inmate scheduled to be executed next week say multiple strokes and dementia have left him unable to remember his crime or understand his looming execution.

Vernon Madison's attorneys on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review his case and whether executing him Thursday would violate a ban on cruel and unusual punishment. Attorney Bryan Stevenson wrote that Madison has "no memory of the commission of the offense for which the State seeks to execute him."

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had ruled Madison incompetent. The Supreme Court in November ruled the execution could proceed.

Madison was convicted in the 1985 killing of Mobile Police Officer Julius Schulte. Schulte had responded to a domestic call involving Madison

