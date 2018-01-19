Report: Former LSU coach Les Miles finishes third film role; coaching remains main desire

Former LSU head football coach, Les Miles, returned to the Capital City earlier this week after finishing two weeks of filming in Texas for his latest movie role, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.

The magazine reports Miles had a small role in the independent film, Angry Men, which is about the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger disaster. This is the third film role Miles has had in the last three years.

Miles landed the role of Nelson in Angry Men after his business manager brought it to his attention several months ago. He has also appeared in the 2017 film, Camera Obscura, as “uniformed officer” and the 2014 sports film, When the Game Stands Tall, as “Oklahoma Scout #1."

Miles told the magazine coaching is still his main passion, but that he finds acting to be fun.

“The thing I want to do all the time is coach college football,” Miles said. “But if I’m taking a pause or this is the end of that in some way, then I’m going to have fun and do things in life that I’ve always thought about doing.”

Miles also said he realizes he needs to hone his craft as an actor, but believes it’s not that difficult.

“I think anybody who has had a range of experiences can fall back on any of those things. If you’ve laughed or you’ve cried and you are able to draw on those experiences, then acting is something you can be involved in,” Miles told the Baton Rouge Business Report.

Since he was fired by LSU during the 2016 season, Miles has also appeared on cable TV sports channels such as the SEC Network and FOX Sports. He told the magazine he is unsure of what’s next but, “whatever I do, I want to do it very well.”

