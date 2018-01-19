Family looking for closure in Mulga cold-case investigation

The holidays have been rough for Gail Jones' family with the loss of her son, 52-year-old Jeffrey Douglas Jones.

"Please come forward. Please do something to help us get closure for this," says Gail Jones.

It was around 6 p.m. on November 10 when the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on First Avenue in Mulga.

"When they got back, Jeff had not even got out of the car when a car came by and shot the window out and killed Jeff," Jones said.

Jefferson County Sheriff's detective Curtis Williams says they are looking for a dark four-door SUV. The passenger got out and shot Jones.

"I don't believe this was a random shooting because there was another individual in the backseat and they didn't get shot. I think they intended to kill Mr. Jones," Gail Jones says.

Jones describes her son as a good man. He was a father to a 12-year-old son. He loved the Auburn Tigers and his dog. Jones always had a smile on his face. "If their heart was broken like mine and my family, his son who is 12 years old. They would want somebody to come forward," Jones said.

Jones said she forgives the killer but wants him to come forward to get him off the street.

"If they will walk up to the car and shoot somebody in the middle of the street, they could hit anybody out there. They may do this again if they haven't already," Williams said.

Anybody with information can contact the Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office at 205-325-1450 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

