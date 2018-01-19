Officials looking at timeline for building new B'ham stadium

The proposed site for a 55,000 seat, $175 million stadium is right next door to the BJCC.

"It has been going on for 20 years. I'm tired of talking about it. It's time to get it done," says Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens.

Stephens is a member of the BJCC board. He told the board of the county's commitment and it's on the board's leadership to bring all parties together to seal the deal.

All eyes are now on the city of Birmingham. Councilman and BJCC board member Jay Roberson said he hopes to see a funding proposal from the city within two weeks.

"I'm in favor of the stadium. I definitely think it will be an economic engine for the city of Birmingham, the county, and the region," Roberson said.

Right now, a favorable economy and good interest rates make financing the stadium more affordable. The executive director of the BJCC said they would like to start construction this year in hopes of finishing for UAB's opening football game in 2020, for the Senior Games in 2021, or UAB’s opening game in 2022.

"This can be in terms of economic impact in community realizations. Impacting those neighborhoods, Druid Hill, Norwood, and Fountain Heights. It can be a game changer," Tad Snyder said.

The BJCC leadership will need to coordinate Jefferson County, Birmingham, UAB, the corporate community, and Alabama lawmakers to help clean up a funding bill.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.