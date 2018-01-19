Hoover police searching for 'minion hat' burglar

Hoover police are searching for a man wanted for burglary and unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

On Dec. 10, a vehicle was broken into at a residence in the 5200 block of Greystone Way. One of the stolen items was the victim’s wallet, which contained several credit cards. Later that day, the suspect used the stolen cards to purchase several thousand dollars worth of merchandise at area businesses, according to police.

The white male suspect was wearing a minion hat during the crimes.

if you recognize the man in the hat, call Hoover police at 205-822-5300.

