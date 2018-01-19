FIRST ALERT: Warmer temperatures on the way

We'll see mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 50s. Friday night will be mostly clear with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

We can expect much warmer weather for the weekend. Highs will reach the lower 50s Saturday with a southerly wind flow. If you're going to the National Championship Parade, we will see mostly sunny skies in Tuscaloosa. Temperatures during the parade will remain in the mid 50s. This will increase the moisture a bit, but rain should hold off for a few more days. A few clouds could develop through Sunday, but overall the forecast will be sunny. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach the lower 60s.

First Alert: Plan on seeing some rain and possibly even a few thunderstorms on Monday. The rain will likely begin before sunrise with showers continuing through the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 60s. A cold front will clear the area by early Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler behind the front with highs in the 50s. There is no chance for rain through the rest of next week.

The overall forecast pattern looks a bit wetter and warmer over the next few weeks.

